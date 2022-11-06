A video of oyinbo groomsmen dancing at a Nigerian wedding caused an online buzz after it went viral

In the trending clip, the group of men were dressed in Nigerian clothes as they opened up with dance floor with their steps

A number of Nigerians had interesting things to say about their dance moves after the clip went viral

Nigerians are known to be great party rockers and a group of white men appeared to have been influenced, going by a video making the rounds.

A clip made the rounds online showing a group of oyinbo groomsmen wowing the crowd with their dance moves at a Nigerian wedding.

In the viral video, the groomsmen opened up the dancefloor after they performed a choreography to Wizkid’s Soko.

Video trends of oyinbo groom and groomsmen dancing to Wizkid's song. Photos: @wizkidnews, @mr.ndze (Tiktok)

After the groomsmen lined up and did their thing, the oyinbo groom also joined them on the dance floor in his overflowing agbada to showcase his own steps.

The men’s dance steps seemed to impress the guests as they all let out cheers of excitement. The groomsmen also seemed to be having so much fun, going by how they were jumping and spraying the groom with some cash.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to video of oyinbo groomsmen dancing to Wizkid’s song

The clip went viral online and Nigerian netizens shared their funny reactions. Read some of them below:

anih_chiamaka:

"Can they at least maintain the line?? "

empressinteriors1:

"I’ll give them E for effort. Because what in the name of ripe dodo wey dem no fry well be this? "

princess_eko_11:

"The one in front came first then the Groom came second "

jj_joy_cee:

"It’s the groom coming out like a masquerade for me "

benyjomusic:

"Oyibo you wan marry our sister or not? Then dance like you mean it "

kemdora:

"Na only the one wey dey front know wetin e dey do...i don't know what the others were doing"

thrift_at_ease:

"You can tell they had so much fun "

