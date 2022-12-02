Popular Nigerian producer Don Jazzy owns Mavins record label, currently home to some of the daily trending artistes in the country

Before Rema, Ayra Starr and their new colleagues, the old Mavins crew consisting of Tiwa Savage, Dr Sid, and Korede Bello dropped some of the best hit songs

From indications via a tweet, it is clear that if Nigerians had to choose between the old and new Mavins crew, the Dorobucci guys have it

Korede Bello, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, The Prince, Reekado Banks and others ruled the airwaves with hits such as Dorobucci and Adaobi.

The Dorobucci era, as Nigerians have tagged them, walked so that the new Don Jazzy's Mavins crew could walk.

Nigerians vote for old and new Mavins crew Photo credit: @donjazzy/@_theladymo

A social media influencer, Omotara, put up photos of the old and new Mavins crew and asked Nigerians which one they rock with the most.

Despite Rema and Ayra Starr's recent back-to-back hit, fans unanimously agreed that the new crew couldn't touch the hem of the Dorobucci era's jacket.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians make their pick

Despite the fact that there were two options in the tweet, some people could not help but choose the Mohits era, with D'banj and Wande Coal.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@Jossy__1:

"I rock this present Era the most, they are good and have been dropping nice songs for us all."

@foxypiano:

"Just thinking of the sheer amount of music & talents that wouldn't have peaked if Don Jazzy and Olamide weren't in the music industry. they are on their own dimension of greatness tbh."

@TAIWOZEEZ:

"The first frame. They gave us national anthem hit songs. Yet to see from the other frame."

@korededidthat:

"The one before all this MO’HITS still untouchable."

@dumsofficial:

"Dorobucci mavins rocked most."

@CalebisGaven:

"Love both but Dorobucci and Adaobi haven't been topped yet"

