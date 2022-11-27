Veteran Nigerian music producer and record label boss Don Jazzy recently trended online as fans celebrated him as he turned a year older

The Mavins boss didn't blow his trumpet as he shared a subtle message on his social media page to celebrate himself

However, fans and lovers of the veteran music producer were quick to decipher Don Baba J's message as congratulation messages began to flood in celebration of him

Netizens continue to show next-level respect and reverence to famous veteran Nigerian music producer Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy, as he turns a new year.

The music executive and founder of Mavin record label, in celebration of his 40 years birthday, took to Instagram to drop a subtle message that he simply tagged just with his new age.

Veteran Nigerian producer Don Jazzy celebrates turning a new age. Photo credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

However, fans were quick to decipher that the Mavin boss was celebrating turning a year older as congratulatory messages started to flood Don's page.

Netizens started to talk about the good things Don Jazzy has done in the past and why he is held in high esteem within the music industry.

See Don Jazzy's post celebrating himself as he turns 40:

See how netizens reacted to Don Jazzy's post as he celebrates turning 40 years old:

@brodashaggi:

"Happy Birthday The Don, the king maker, Cruise Lord, The Billionaire. Thanks for all you do ! We loorrrrrr you!"

@symplysimi:

"Happy birthday Don."

@crazeclown:

"Happy birthday King."

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Happy Birthday Don Baba J."

@iambisola:

"Happy birthday Jazzyyyyy."

@iamnasboi:

"God bless you sir. Love you."

@tokemakinwa:

"Happy birthday boss."

@mariachikebenjamin:

"Happiest of birthdays king."

@samklef:

"Happy birthday brozay."

@unusualphyna:

"Happy birthday the Don."

@sharonooja:

"Happy birthday fav."

"Make them just give Asake artist of the year": Don Jazzy hails singer after he dropped his hit debut album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nigerian music executive and producer Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, was over the moon with the quality of music Asake has been dropping back to back lately.

In reaction to Asake's debut album, Don Baba J took to his social media page to hail the singer, declaring him the year's artist for 2023.

The comment by the Mavins boss came barely an hour after the new album was released. This is not the first time Don J hailed Asake's music; he did the same after he dropped the visuals for his single Terminator.

Source: Legit.ng