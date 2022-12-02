Berri Tiga recently joined many other Nigerian singers to perform at the just concluded 30BG Love Concert

However, according to some reports that went viral, the singer was shunned at the Davido Fans' concert when he came out and started performing his hit single 'Machala'

Berri Tiga clarified the report as he shared a video of himself performing the Machala song, and the 30BG audience at the concert sang along dutifully

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A report recently went viral about how young, fast-rising Nigerian singer Berri Tiga was treated at the Davido Fans' concert for singing his hit single Machala.

Reports and reactions on social media had it that the singer was shunned while on stage for singing his collaborative hit song, Machala.

Berri Tiga shares a video of how Davido's fans reacted when he sang Machala at the 30BG Love Concert. Photo credit: @berri_tiga/davido

Source: Instagram

The song Machala is a praise rendition of Afrobeat superstar Wizkid, who is also regarded as Davido's biggest rival in the Nigerian music industry.

However, a video that recently surfaced on the internet and was also sighted on Berri Tiga's page completely contradicted the earlier report of him getting shunned.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Rather a host of the audience at the 30 BG Love Concert was seen actually dancing and singing along to the song while Berri performed it.

Watch the video of Berri Tiga performing Machala and Davido's fans singing along below:

How netizens reacted to the video of Berri Tiga performing Machala at the 30BG Love Concert

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Them respond na. Why the fake narrative? Machala fans and OBO fans na almost the same people."

@jumpsuit_magazine:

"Can't blame him, that's his only hit."

@beverly_esther_:

"But people responded na."

@mzz_mayor:

"They crowd responded na I even thought they didn’t atall cuz he doesn’t deserve to be responded ra ra."

@dion_neroh:

"Y’all don’t believe everything on the internet, the expressions of the fans here is different to the story posted online."

@muyii__gram:

"Why dem con dey confuse us? I bin think say all of them keep mute."

@BillyBillzika:

"You get mind Dey perform Machala for davido concert. Olopa ma ko anybody."

@classic_emmrich:

"Sorry bro but nor try am again."

Davido fan concert: Zlatan Ibile, Mayorkun, others pay touching tribute to Ifeanyi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that top Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently accorded the opportunity to feel how much his fans love and care for him after he suffered the tragic loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

On December 1, 2022, a fan concert was organised to honour Davido and show him love, after the death of his son and his 30th birthday.

The Davido fan concert, free of charge, saw several top celebrities in attendance as they performed to a packed audience.

Source: Legit.ng