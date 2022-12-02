Controversial Nigerian musician, Portable, is in the news again after he called out his colleagues, Ruger and Buju

In a video posted on his official Instagram page, Portable claimed that Ruger and Buju are not good musicians

Portable asked the musicians if they can do live band before proceeding to tell them to come and meet him for lessons

Popular Nigerian musician, Portable, has trended for the umpteenth time on social media after he called out other musicians, Ruger and BNXN fka Buju.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Portable shared a video where he claimed Ruger and Buju are not good musicians as he advised them to come and meet him to teach them.

In the viral clip, the Zazu Zeh crooner asked both artistes if they can do a live band performance before adding that they have only been packaging themselves.

Portable claims Ruger and Buju BNXN cannot sing in viral video. Photos: @toyourears, @portablebaeby, @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Come make we teach you how to sing. Can you sing live band? Dem dey package you ni. Come meet me make we teach you. You no sabi sing make we talk true. Make una help me tell Ruger and Buju make dem come learn music from Doctor Zeh hand.”

Not stopping there, Portable also noted that Ruger and BNXN (Buju) are never audible with their lyrics as he continued to encourage them to learn music from him. He also asked why they can’t praise God with their music.

In his words:

“Dem no sabi sing o, all dose music wey dem dey sing, we no dey hear wetin dem dey talk, no be say we no hear English, their wordings no dey commot. Make dem come learn music. Can't you praise God, can’t you talk reality things?”

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react as Portable tells Ruger and BNXN (Buju) to learn music from him

Portable’s video soon went viral on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

tavinbeads:

"This man na comedianI soon laugh tire"

opeyemifamakin:

"Portable don dey fresh small small o. Abeg what's his skincare routine."

tipsyenupo:

" I bet he watches his videos and laughs like “chai Werey ni mi sha"

officialmayorspeaks:

"Portable staying the news since last year November till this year December , that’s 12 months of constantly staying in the news either for good or bad, man remained in the news daily for good 12 months, that skill is needed to be acquired… wow "

ophotographyworks:

"Let’s give it to portable….this guy trended every month in this year. New wahala every 3 market days."

missjoyofficial_:

"Can’t you praise God? Can’t you talk reality things Can you sing live band Portablebaeby mapa mi nau.”

stanbnx:

"Portable has his own way of remaining relevant, I’m happy he is making progress in life."

thapartyturner:

"u sha like wahala wahala wahala "

shiffyn0va:

"You cannuh sing to praise God? Omo na why I just like this guy, werey say make dem come sing live band."

Portable brags as he visits Yoruba king rocking waist-length gold chain

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has made the news for the umpteenth time after he visited a Yoruba monarch, Oba Oniba Ekun aka Jafo Authority.

The Zazu Zeh crooner shared a series of videos of himself with the king at his palace as he continued to draw attention to the monarch’s necklace.

The young Yoruba king was wearing a long, chunky Cuban-styled necklace that reached his waist.

Portable was heard telling people to look at what the king put around his neck. According to the singer, the jewellery can buy some people’s family houses. He added that the king’s jewellery is authentic.

Source: Legit.ng