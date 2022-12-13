Controversial clergyman, Oba Solomon, is ending the year on a big note as indicated by a recent announcement made on social media

The man of God shared the news of his newly purchased automobile and posted a picture on his Instagram page

Celebrities like Skiibii, Sotayo Gaga, MC Fish among others were spotted reacting in the comment section

Controversial man of God, Adelana Adekunle aka Oba Solomon, has been heartily congratulated by his fans and followers in the online community.

The flamboyant clergyman took to his Instagram page with a post announcing the purchase of a new automobile.

Oba Solomon buys Mercedes Benz. Photo: @oba_agbaye_worldwide_1

In his caption, Oba Solomon congratulated himself before proceeding to curse trolls and naysayers who continue to drag him in the comment section.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Singer Skiibii and actress Sotayo Gaga, among others, were spotted congratulating the man of God.

Read some comments sighted below:

sotayogaga said:

"Congratulations oba ."

realmcfish said:

"Giiii !! Giiiii !!! Holy center !!!! God is great ."

skiibii said:

"Congratulations OBA ."

simisola_johnson15 said:

"Congratulations on your new whip oba ❤️❤️."

successful_kelvin said:

"Na person way Una always take laugh don get another car meanwhile Una go talk say him dey play ☺️☺️ now who dey play."

mahmud_yandagi said:

"Oba wey just start this year don buy him self car Dey Play."

officialmss_gray said:

"Oba don buy Benz ,, dey play just dey play o."

terryoil__ said:

"Baba if na second hand u buy this motor better go return am cus ehnn all offering money day go straight to mechanic "

