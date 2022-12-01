Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has addressed yet another unsolicited piece of advice to recently married actress, Rita Dominic

Maduagwu urged the actress not to argue with her husband, Fidelis Anosike, if he asks her to abandon romantic roles in movies

The actor’s post stirred mixed reactions from many on social media with people telling the actor to mind his own

Controversial actor Uche Maduawgu has raised brows in the online community after addressing yet another message to colleague, Rita Dominic.

This time around, Maduagwu urged the actress to listen to her husband, Fidelis Anosike, if he tells her to abandon romantic roles in Nollywood productions.

According to Maduagwu, the actress should understand that her marriage is much more important than movie roles.

He went further to state that she should equally not argue with her husband if he asks her to halt her acting career in its entirety.

“…even if he ask you to quit #acting for a while BIKO, no argue with am, I know some of your #FRIENDS go begin advice you not to allow am stop you from your #PASSION or Career, my sister, Na Wetin make so many #marriage Pafuka for #Nollywood be that, no Listen to them,” he wrote.

Social media users react

mazipita said:

"What is wrong in playing romantic roles as a married woman? Unless there is something u are not telling us about these roles?"

hardey0104 said:

"As your own career don ruin, make her own self ruin abi. Felix was aware of that so he can't stop her."

juliet.chinono said:

"What the hell is wrong with this guy. Please prophesy for yourself biko."

