Days after her white wedding to Fidelis Anosike, different videos from Rita Dominic’s big day continue to surface online

A viral video from the wedding preparation showed Rita Dominic in tears while actress Kate Henshaw struggled to hold hers back

The emotional video showed Rita being comforted by her chief bridesmaid, an action which left netizens talking

Much-loved actress Rita Dominic continues to make headlines in the media days after her white wedding to her man, Fidelis Anosike.

Lovely videos from the big event continue to surface on social media, and a recent one during the wedding preparations has stirred emotions.

Video shows Rita Dominic getting ready for her white wedding. Credit: @ritadominic @sabiradio

The short clip showed Rita Dominic breaking into tears while she was getting ready for her wedding.

Her chief bridesmaid, Michelle Dede, was seen beside her, comforting her while actress Kate Henshaw struggled hard to hold back her tears.

See the video below:

Video from Kate Henshaw’s wedding preparation stirs emotions

See some of the reactions below:

i_am_prettydove:

"Aunty kate be holding up hers so badly."

belindaoma:

"Good friends are a blessing. They are still out there."

izz_ruthy:

"Awww God bless every good friend out there."

nee_sah36:

"I can imagine, she has waited prayed cried, went tru alot of disappointment Mayb gave up and here she is today. It’s very emotional."

maryjanecent01:

"I understand , the white wedding always hits differently...like it dawns on you that this is actually a forever thing and no going back. Wish her the best ❤️."

___ezinne:

"Love found her. May genuine love find e wey one waiting ❤️."

chiamaka.nita:

"K8henshaw holding her cool not to break out too ... Friends like this ❤️❤️❤️."

rebsy_pearl:

"Eyes don see shege abeg let her cry o."

nnediorazu_:

"Kate trying to hold back her own tears."

Rita Dominic shares how the UAE ban almost ruined her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rita Dominic revealed how a ban by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) almost ruined her white wedding.

While expressing gratitude to her gown designer, Rita shared how he went the extra mile to make her big day a reality.

She said:

“The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer @micheal_nardi_ who you see in this video came to the rescue by going above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both.”

