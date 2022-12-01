Over the last few days, many Nigerians have been complaining about the recent fuel scarcity, and some celebrities have begun to join their voices in the lamentations

The most recent celebrity to join in fuel scarcity lamentation is controversial musician Portable who shared a video of himself queuing for fuel at a filling station

Portable in the video complained about the fuel situation, noting that the government of the country was suffering its citizens and should do better

In the clips shared on his page, the singer noted that the current fuel scarcity situation in the country had inflicted nothing but agony on Nigerians.

In the clips shared on his page, the singer noted that the current fuel scarcity situation in the country had inflicted nothing but agony on Nigerians.

Video of singer Portable laments about fuel scarcity trends online. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable also noted in his viral clip that the scarcity being experienced in the country is why he came out searching for fuel for his car and his household.

He even noted that the lack of fuel had prevented him from turning on his AC, and the heat was about to get the best of him.

See Portable's video lamenting about fuel scarcity:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video, where he complained about fuel scarcity

@afrikingg_:

"You gotta love this dude. He is very original, humble, real, and funny with his craft. We don’t get to see this every day among his fellow entertainers. Kudos Portable!"

@bhadboi_richie_99:

"You fit use fuel find fuel make you no see fuel."

@official___hacker_____fbi___01:

"Naaa celebrity way stingy day come out come buy feul by him self."

@deboh__tentwenty:

"Nobe government cause am mumu….. na you no sabi manage your fame."

@bullion_vanesssa:

"You fit waka go buy suya make you see Portable dey taste suya for ma Shai hand."

@mbakara_official:

"Make una tell buhari say make him leave price of fuel alone."

@thar.bandy:

"Nah ipaja dem give am wound oh those ones show am shege yesterday."

