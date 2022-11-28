Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s Adeleke family members recently trended online over Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Some members of the Adeleke family were spotted taking a photo with the Labour Party politician despite their family’s affiliation with PDP

A clip of the Adeleke family with Peter Obi soon trended on social media and internet users had interesting reactions to it

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s family members recently got netizens talking over a snap of them with Peter Obi.

A clip made the rounds on social media showing some members of the Adeleke family, including Davido’s sister, Sharon, taking a photo with Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to reports, the snap was taken at the airport a day after Ademola Adeleke’s Osun state governorship inauguration.

Nigerians react as Davido's family take photo with Peter Obi. Photos: @sabiradio, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, the Adelekes were all smiles as they posed for the photo with one of Nigeria’s potential presidents.

Peter Obi’s Labour Party membership did not seem to deter the Adeleke family despite their affiliation with People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

See the photo below:

Nigerians react to photo of Davido’s family members with Peter Obi

The snap of the Adelekes with Peter Obi soon went viral on social media and it raised a lot of interesting comments. Read what some netizens had to say below:

tiana_ogechi:

"See how they’re smiling "

la_doosh:

"They belong to a PDP family but right now, no one cares about party, we just care about the right candidate "

bisolamila2:

"Not about political party anymore "

_obiageli__:

"Another family wey nor Dey show dem self"

officialdeejay_neddy:

"This is love right here"

lulu_skyyy:

"Home & Abroad PO is loved"

mide.minaj:

"It's all about the person,not the party ✌️"

iam_valebridge:

"Intelligent people are tired of having useless president's. They are not broke yet they don't want the system to continue."

Interesting.

