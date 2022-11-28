Nigeria’s Patroranking is among the top music stars billed to perform at the World Cup event, and he recently arrived in Qatar

The music star received a warm reception at the airport but almost lost his mind when his mother showed up out of the blue

Sharing the emotional video on Instagram, the singer disclosed that he had not seen his mother in the last five years

Many fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the heart-melting video

Top Nigerian musician, Patoranking, has left many feeling emotional in the online community after sharing a beautiful video on Instagram.

The singer, who is among the music stars billed to perform at the World Cup, flew down to Qatar ahead of his performance and he received a king-like welcome.

Moment Patoranking reunited with mum in Qatar. Photo: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

Amid the jubilation with a cultural dance troupe, Patoranking’s mum appeared out of the blue, and the singer couldn’t believe his eyes for a second.

The excited mum jumped on her son and locked him in a tight embrace as he stared in disbelief. After releasing each other from the embrace, Patoranking leaned forward and embraced his mum again.

Sharing the touching video on his page, the singer explained that he had not seen his mum in five years and she came to surprise him at the airport.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

teefamous said:

"Awwwnn! Mothers ehnn ❤️."

officialarole said:

"Mothers are jewelssss."

shoeholicmissh said:

"Awwww so heartwarming. Mommas hugs hit different."

shaistyle said:

"Awwww I love this!!!! Blessings to you and your mom ❤️."

johnson_brenda17 said:

"I love the way you hugged your mom the second timeI’m played the video on repeat ."

03mediaceo said:

"I feel emotional watching this video. Only God knows the feelings..... Happy for you and yours world best ."

trophycash said:

"Nawaa oh... 5 good years u never seen ur mum and u are proud to say it.... Baba no matter how busy u are... Always find time to cherish dat treasure... Cos this treasure is priceless.... Ask people wey their mama no dey again oh..."

Nigerian man shows off his mum after living abroad for one year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a Nigerian man who stirred heartwarming reactions among netizens after flaunting his mother online.

According to the individual, he moved his mum down to the Netherlands about a year ago, and things have changed positively for her.

Many couldn't help but commend the young man for taking the initiative to better the life of his parent.

Source: Legit.ng