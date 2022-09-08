Veteran Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy can't contain his excitement for Asake's new album as he takes to his social media page to hail the street music sensation

Don Baba J wrote on his page that the singer should just be given the award of the artist of the year already

The Peace Be Unto you singer, who recently dropped his first official album titled Mr Money With The Vibe, is probably the biggest breakout star in the music industry in 2022

Ace Nigerian music executive and producer Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is currently over the moon with the quality of music singer, Asake has been dropping back to back lately.

In reaction to Asake's debut album, Don Baba J took to his social media page to hail the singer, declaring him the year's artist for 2023.

Veteran music producer Don Jazzy hails Asake as the artist of the year Photo credit:@donjazzy/asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The comment by the Mavins boss came barely an hour after the new album was released. This is not the first time Don J would be hailing Asake's music; he did the same after he dropped the visuals for his single Terminator.

Jazzy also noted that the singer should be awarded the next rated artist award because he is the main deal.

Read what Don Jazzy wrote on his Twitter handle about Asake below:

"Make them just give Asake Nexrated and artist of the year sef for 2023 already o."

Also, see how netizens reacted to Don Jazzy's comment below:

@slimarthur_:

"Asake music genre na Afropiano ."

@ms__snl:

"Best in support."

@donjazzy_notice_me:

"Goduuu abeg oh. Normally ASAKE na GOAT sha."

@larryjojo8:

"Don baba ."

@muqtarolamilekan:

"I swear I don repeat this JOHA tire I even think say na only me."

