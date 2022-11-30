A pretty Nigerian bride entertained guests on her wedding day with her impeccable dance moves

In a sweet video shared via TikTok, the bride danced to "I wan knack" by fast-rising singer, The therapist

Social media users showered praise on the bride over her extreme boldness and energy on her wedding

Guests at a wedding were left in awe after the bride put smiles on their faces with her dance display.

In the heartwarming video, the energetic bride danced to "I wan Knack" by The therapist in a lovely manner.

Black bride dances on wedding day Photo Credit: @eziijude/TikTok

Source: UGC

Guests screamed and stared at her as the jiggy bride danced and demonstrated the lyrics of the song with her moves.

Reacting to the video shared on TikTok by @eziijude, netizens showered the bride with accolades.

Social media reactions

@faithradiance said:

"E for energy."

@priceless_cyndy wrote:

"This wedding gown is fine. where can I rent."

@d_e_m_i_l_a_d_e stated:

"This lady is so blessed!"

@ikeoluwa___x said:

"Our celebrity wife."

@diignity added:

"Energy, Vibes."

@chiokiki655 reacted:

"Abeg whee I fit get this kind bride for myself cause all the women I just dey meet dey too boring for me. I nid woman wey get life like this."

@ezenwachi5 added:

"Bride is obviously a happy soul. God bless yr union and keep this happiness flowing in u 4eva."

@sandra.onwe added:

"You too sabi carry go. My wedding will be lit like dis cause I go give Dem vibes o."

Watch the video below:

