Despite the continued absence of Davido's presence in public, the singer's influence across the world is still significantly being felt

Some of the singer's fans were sighted at a Burna Boy concert in concert in Switzerland, dancing and jamming hard to his song 'Aye'

This video of some of the OBO's international fans jamming to his song has sparked reactions online as they note saying good music is a medicine to the soul

It is an incontestable fact that Davido is definitely one of the most prominent Afrobeats musicians in Africa in the last two decades.

The singer's prowess and legacy continue to rise with every passing day. Despite the recent tragedy the singer and his family endured, his music remains effervescent.

A viral video of some concert-goers dancing to Davido's song at a Burna Boy's show trends online. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@davido/@wahalanetwork

In a viral clip sighted online, some concert-goers at a Burna Boy's show in Switzerland recently got people talking as they were seen jamming and grooving to an OBO's song 'Aye' while waiting to see the African Giant's performance.

The young fans were so into Davido's song they didn't even realise a camera was capturing them as they enjoyed the love song.

See the video of Oyinbo concert-goers dancing to Davido's song at a Burna Boy concert:

See how Nigerians reacted to the video of Oyinbo concert-goer's dancing to Davido's song at Burna Boy's concert:

@richieace7_:

"OBO no go minus."

@bobbyscozy:

"10/10 no checkings, 001 stubborn."

@darlington_izuchukwu:

"Afro beat to the world’s."

@ogflagg:

"Burna fit beat them if e see them."

@iam_derrrah:

"Obo is loved everywhere in the world."

@jasmill_dami:

"Good music never dies."

@certified_dopeboy2x:

"Everybody na 30BG until they hear say Davido is from a rich family."

@barronmusicandcomedy:

"And I don’t see anything special in this particular news."

