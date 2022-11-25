Nollywood actors Bolanle Ninalowo and Odunlade Adekola have left ladies on social media gushing over them

The movie stars had taken to their individual Instagram pages with a video showing their dramatic exit from their hotel residence

Female fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with lovely remarks about the popular film stars

Nollywood stars Bolanle Ninalowo and Odunlade Adekola are top mentions when it comes to good-looking actors in the movie industry.

Just recently, the two actors who are currently in South Africa took to their respective Instagram pages with a video that has since left ladies gushing online.

Hot video of Odunlade Adekola, Bolanle Ninalowo stir reactions. Photo: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Both actors were looking nicely dressed as they made a dramatic slow-motion exit from their hotel residence.

Check out the video as spotted on Instagram below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users react

__iamrhitta said:

"I don watch this video more than ten times ."

official_freshburg said:

"The place wey nino dey carry our very own brother odun go too high o ,baba no dey do all this vibez before nah ."

sunny_bee_001 said:

"Odunlade no give the swag very well dino no even look hin eye ."

miz_jessyy said:

"I can’t explain what this video did to me."

luscious_temitemii said:

"See fine yoruba men ."

lade_soft said:

flowvibes_ woman they marry two men ni, I for carry the two put for house."

flowvibes_ said:

"Funny how Odun isn’t too tall the way y’all see him in the movie lol. He’s tall but we all look like like he’s 6.7 or stuff lol. The day I met him lol he was looking at me for up like this, he’s about 6.1 or 6ft lol.."

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo melts hearts with family video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Bolanle Ninalowo shared a video of his kids on social media that touched the hearts of many.

The doting dad was seen hugging them just before they headed out to the school for the day.

In his caption, the movie star disclosed that they are the reason why he works so hard to become successful

Source: Legit.ng