Crossdresser Bobrisky has stirred reactions online after he was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media

Apparently, some PHCN officials came to the effeminate celebrity’s residence and he appeared to have gotten into an altercation with them

An eyewitness video captured the moment Bobrisky stormed out and retrieved his wire from the PHCN officials’ truck

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobriksy was recently spotted in a viral video that has since sparked mixed reactions online.

The trending video captured the moment Bobrisky confronted some officials of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) who stormed his residence.

An infuriated Bobrisky was seen storming towards the truck of the officials to retrieve his wire that had been seized.

Upon taking possession of the wire, the crossdresser made his way back into his compound.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

kiki__famous said:

"Only if you know how much this lekki PHCN charge for light E reach to carry their wire."

theladyophilia said:

"This is my estate- Bera estate, chevron drive, Nepa dey show us shege for that estate."

annie_ab1 said:

"Wait!!! But this is not the house he did house opening for.... or he open house finish he nor park go the house? Wawu."

girlie_carmen said:

"The way we invade people’s privacy in this country ehn. Do you people have any idea of the ridiculous bills these people (PHCN) bring to Bob?? Because say na celeb make e dey pay 2m monthly Abi kini?? Looking for issues where there’s none."

mister___vasquez said:

"But this isn’t the new house he did house warming for na… clearly he’s still living in Ikota ."

adaora_cookie_nwabufo said:

"This one fake life oozes out from my screen sef .... with all the million dollars in her account,is she abi he supposed to be the one interacting with the phcn officials?"

