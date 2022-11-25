BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has got netizens talking over her revelation about Peter Obi

Taking to her social media page, the reality star revealed that she had a dream that Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election

Mercy also noted that her dreams always come to pass as she urged netizens to pray harder for the politician’s victory

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Mercy Eke, is in the news after she weighed in on the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the reality star noted that she had a dream about Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Mercy, she had a dream that Obi won the 2023 election. Not stopping there, she added that her dreams always come to pass.

Mercy Eke claimed she dreamt Peter Obi won the coming election. Photos: @realmercyeke, @oeterobigregory

However, she also urged Nigerians to pray harder for the politician’s victory and added that the people are close to making the country great again.

She wrote:

“I had a dream peter OBI won the 2023 presidential election my dreams always comes to pass, is possible guys,. We can do this. P O is clear, let’s push and pray harder. We are close to making Nigeria great again”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react as Mercy Eke says she dreamt Peter Obi won 2023 election

Mercy’s tweet soon went viral on social media and it raised a lot of mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

sheisronke:

"I also dreamt about it two weeks ago."

salaucharming:

"I dreamt one old candidate had stroke before election."

eniolatito:

"Nice one Mercy. It takes a lot to be vocal about this sort of thing in this country."

wehn_dhi:

"Please don’t jinx him"

hadurayemmy:

"The internet doesn't forget, we will remind you"

official_flawlessbet:

"What a dream."

boma.lawson._:

"This is Tribalistic dream. And if God says he not? Let’s allow God to decide, we are voting for a Nigeria’s President, not Igbo’s President."

dellyscakesnmore:

"You for never share this dream yet ooo, Joseph paid dearly for telling his dreams. I pray the dream comes to pass though"

