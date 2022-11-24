A Nigerian mother has expressed her excitement as she shared her son's latest achievement

Her son, Samuel Ayomide Adekugbe, was selected amongst the footballers to play for Canada in the world cup

A heartwarming video showed his excited mother dancing and praising God as she watched him on television

Mother of Nigerian footballer, Samuel Ayomide Adekugbe, has expressed utmost excitement to see her son take part in the world cup.

In a touching video, the proud mother danced happily in the living room while hailing her son and giving gratitude to God.

Nigerian mum excited as son partakes in World Cup

Source: Instagram

"My son is in the world cup. My son is in there. Yeah baby. Thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus, thank You Jesus. hallelujah", she screamed.

Adekugbe is playing for Canada

Canada started their World Cup campaign on Wednesday and new players, including Samuel Adekugbe, were selected to grace the pitch.

Samuel Ayomide Adekugbe is a Canadian professional soccer player who plays as a left-back for Süper Lig club Hatayspor and the Canada national team.

Social media reactions

Hotep_enterprise said:

"See how proud and eager we are to “work” for our Colonizers. Now they don’t even have to “force” us. We have been conditioned to love our “oppressors” that we jump at every opportunity to worship them. We see the son of the President of Liberia Weah playing for USA.

"The son of the only African man to ever win the World Best player doesn’t even represent his fatherland doesn’t even try to help Liberia FA. Why should his father the President invest in sports for Liberians when his son can enjoy the best opportunity in life right."

Man_like_sainty wrote:

"Why would the son identify with 9ja those people saying trash una Dey crazy if your brother u go tell Am make e play for 9ja ode."

Sirphelix stated:

"Destiny can only be delayed but it can never be denied. Congratulations ma. More good testimonies in JESUS name. Amen."

Segun.adegoke wrote:

Watch the video below:

African football star gifts mum a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malawian football star, Limbikani Mzava, has warmed hearts after gifting his mother a car on his return to the country after three years away.

Mzava has been away in South Africa for some time now where he is plying his trade with AmaZulu.

However, when national duty called, the versatile defender linked up with Malawi's national football team who he helped side secure a place in the AFCON finals in Cameroon in 2022.

