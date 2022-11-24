BBNaija reality star Pere Egbi has revealed the main dream he would achieve before he passes away

Pere said he dreams of standing on the pulpit someday to preach the word of God to millions of people

The reality star’s statement comes weeks after Nollywood actor Yul Edochie said he had a calling to serve God as a minister

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Pere Egbi is making headlines after he shared his dream of becoming a pastor someday.

Pere, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, said he would achieve his dream of working for God before his death as he joins the likes of actor Yul Edochie, who had some weeks said he has a calling to work for God.

Pere hints at becoming a pastor someday. Credit: @pereegbi

The reality star wrote:

“Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions. It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth.”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as Pere shares his dream of preaching to millions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

zukky_diamond:

"From your mouth to God’s ears…"

only1_ednariches:

"I wish u well. God has indeed be faithful."

its.brita_:

"Possible sometimes the love of God comes in different expressions until it becomes in the open."

shindarasimi:

"Retirement plan."

industreetblogs:

"I pray he actually fulfilled this."

___susulata:

"May God help you fulfill that."

realcharityasuquo:

"God bless you and may the grace of God abide with you."

oshedaa:

"Amen ...God will help you fulfill this desire and draw many to Heaven through his words in you."

sahmmy_ndukwe:

"You wan bribe God, Werey wan impress God…. See this man."

Pere says life is spiritual

Pere Egbi in a report via Legit.ng shared his opinion on the need for a prayerful life.

Pere said anyone who wants to control the physical must be spiritual while warning that the world is unimaginably wicked.

In his words:

“The Holy Ghost speaking through Apostle Paul said “Pray without ceasing”. Never stop praying. There’s a reason. E get why! This world is unimaginably WICKED and Life is spiritual. To have control over the physical, YOU have to be SPIRITUAL! No two ways about this. Prayer can change the timeline of events!”

