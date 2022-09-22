Whitemoney getting signed to the same label that birthed Wizkid, Banky W's EME has sparked huge reactions online

The BBNaija winner venturing into music already raised concerns as many thought he would pursue a career in the culinary world

Legit.ng asked its readers if they think Banky will perform the same magic he did with Wizkid on Whitemoney, and different reactions came up

After winning the Big Brother Naija show in 2021, Whitemoney revealed that he would love to pursue music full-time and even released some tracks.

Despite harsh criticism, the confident music star believes in himself and Nigerians have not stopped telling him to pick a career as a chef, seeing as he cooked a lot on the show.

Looks like luck and an opportunity to prove himself finally fell into his hands as Whitemoney was recently signed to Banky W's EME label, an update that caused quite a stir on social media.

Can Whitemoney be the next Wizkid?

In light of the new update, Legit.ng asked its readers on Twitter if they think Banky W can perform his magic and make Whitemoney the next Wikzid.

Wizkid moved from Banky's label to become a Grammy award-winning singer, a feat Whitemoney hopes to achieve as well with his music.

Nigerians share opinions on Whitemoney's music career

11.3% think Banky can turn Whitemoney's career around and make another Wizkid out of him, while 66.8% do not see the BBNaija star on Wizkid's level.

15.7% are not completely sure Whitemoney would morph into another Wizkid.

