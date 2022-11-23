Fast-rising Nigerian singer CKay recently trended after a video of him signing a plate at a famous Paris restaurant surfaced online

By signing a plate at the popular Cesar's restaurant, Ckay joins international superstars like Lionel Messi, Rihanna, Neymar Jr, and many others who have been accorded that privilege

However, the Love Nwantiti crooner isn't the first Nigerian superstar to sign a plate at the Parisien restaurant; Wizkid and Burna Boy were also privileged to do the same

Young Internationally renowned Nigerian singer CKay recently joined an elite class of Nigerian superstar entertainers who have been accorded the privilege to sign a plate at a famous Paris restaurant.

Afrobeat singer CKay trended online after a video of him eating out at a famous Paris restaurant, Cesar, went viral.

Ckay joins international stars like Messi, Rihanna and Future as he signs a plate at the Cesar restaurant. Photo credit: @leomessi/@Ckay_yo/@badgirlriri

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, the young singer was also seen signing a plate at the Cesar's, a rare privilege that a very few elite class of international superstars have been accorded.

CKay joins stars like Rihanna, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Future, Wizkid and Burna Boy on the list of superstars who have signed a plate at the elitist high-class luxury European restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video of CKay signing a plate at the Cesars below:

See how Nigerians reacted to the video of CKay signing a plate at Cesar's restaurant:

@happyblood_:

"He’s bigger and more unique than Kizz daniel."

@nosafmlboya:

"Normal them like ckay for Paris alot naija to the world."

@billi_wealth10:

"What's the plate all about please?"

@iamjehtro:

"Wizkid also signed this."

@oddyfwesh_:

"Na plate you dey sign. Endorsement deal nkor."

@imaginativedesignz:

"Just signature baba write full textbook."

@trentdellrogers:

"Ahh something way wizkid and burnaboy don do abeg."

@nobleozojiri:

"He keeps making Africa proud..wow."

Naija to the world: Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy, CKay and Rema set to feature on the epic Wakanda Forever album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian music industry is set to achieve an epic new milestone as seven Afrobeat artist from the country is set to feature on the new Wakanda Forever album.

The new album was released on November 4, 2022, just days before the official premiere of the Wakanda Forever movie in Lagos, Nigeria.

Internationally renowned singers from Nigeria, Burna Boy, Tems, CKay, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Fireboy, are the seven artists featured on the Wakanda Forever music album.

Source: Legit.ng