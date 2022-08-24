Popular Nigerian singer, CKay, has taken to social media to berate fans of music artistes who troll other musicians

The Love Nwantinti crooner listed Nigeria’s top three artistes, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy and explained what he learned from them

According to Ckay, fans should not disrespect them and he added that we will all die someday and it won’t matter anymore

Popular Nigerian singer, Ckay, recently started a debate online after he addressed fans of the top three artistes in the country.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Love Nwantiti crooner admitted that it actually upsets him when he sees people disrespecting the music GOATs and making comparisons.

He advised these fans to give Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid their flowers while they are still here.

“When I see people disrespecting our s on this app or making silly comparisons, it actually upsets me. Give your s their flowers while they’re still here! They paved the way!”

Not stopping there, Ckay went ahead to explain the things he had learned from Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

“Davido showed me that getting plaques with afrobeat songs is possible, Wizkid showed me that where you come from doesn’t limit how far you can go, and Burna Boy showed me that delay is not denial”, he tweeted.

According to the singer, people are just playing their roles at the end of the day and one day we will all die and it won’t matter anymore.

“At the end of the day we’re all just playing our roles. One day we’ll all die and it won’t matter anymore. Afrobeats is one of the few things giving us joy in this country. Let’s just love and support our own. It’s possible to hype your fave without putting down another artist.”

Internet users react to CKay telling fans to respect Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy and stop comparing

Lizzyofblaze:

“Facts but Wizkid Fc can never adhere, them get coconut heads ”

Aniscooser:

“He spoke well. They (Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy) are good. There’s no need to bring any comparison between them.”

Dan_taei:

“Sometimes I dunno if it’s banter or bitterness.”

Og____zamani:

“Like fr,we can actually support our faves without even throwing bants at eachother .”

Dannie_.ex:

“What he is saying is the pure undiluted truth.”

Sharonofficial126:

“You can love all of them and you won’t die Stop the comparison. They are all making Nigeria proud.”

Fredmanuel5:

“Them no go hear.”

_Toby_loba:

“As Una dey respect them pls you people should be respecting Speed Darlington too .”

Berrysoulgram:

“Still on Still ‍♂️ Woto Woto dey bring money.”

Officialdorine22:

“Is olamide a joke to you. After davido, olamide follows ”

Sandela740:

“Finally there's no need for comparison.lets just agree every musician has their own unique way of singing.”

