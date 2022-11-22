A Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly online after an Uber driver gave her N5,000 as transportation fare

According to her, he had taken her on a date and they ate food which summed up to a whopping sum of N34,000

However, when she set out to leave, the man offered her N5,000 and she was not impressed with the amount

A Nigerian lady identified as @redfairylee on Twitter has narrated how she got disappointed after going on a date with an Uber driver.

According to her, she had boarded the man's car at a location and he asked for her number to reach out to her later.

Lady, uber driver Photo Credit: Oeschger, Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

She gave him the number and they planned a date. During the outing, Fairy and the Uber driver ate food worth N34,000 and he gladly paid.

However, he gave her N5,000 for transportation back to her house and she was not impressed with it.

Fairy narrates full experience

In her words:

"So last week the Uber driver I took to lekki, asked if he could get my number which I did since I know he can get it easily via my Uber profile. We chatted for a week and he asked us to go for a date, after eating and all I think the bill was 34k which he paid.

"So when it was time for me to leave can you believe this broke guy gave me 5k for transportation fare. Some guys needs to do better honestly cuz wt am I suppose to do with 5k."

Social media reactions

Molade said:

"After paying 34k for the date bill, no that 5k is too small if I'm being honest. He is supposed to give you nothing less than 30k and give you the UBER he is using to work."

Batila wrote:

"He didn’t do well o. He was supposed to give you nothing less than 50k for transport."

Nafiat added:

"You called him broke guy? Lmfaooo. Y’all be muzzing me."

See post below:

Lady set to wed Uber driver in grand style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that beautiful pre-wedding photos of a Nigerian lady and a bolt driver have gone viral on social media.

Apparently, the bride-to-be identified as Omolayoeni hitched a ride with the bolt driver two years ago. During the ride, she thought the driver was really cute, so she sent a WhatsApp message to him afterwards, requesting that he saves her number.

The gentleman obliged and have his name as Akinsola. Two years down the line, their love grew stronger and they are now ready to wed. The chats were shared on Twitter with the caption: "So sha, two years ago my baby sister ordered for bolt and saw fine man."

Source: Legit.ng