A 27-year-old unemployed man has broken down in tears after receiving a whopping sum of N5 million

The young man got help from Obi Cubana and other kind-hearted people after narrating how he has been struggling to make ends meet

In a recent video, he cried tears of joy while revealing that he has received N5 million so far from people

A Nigerian man has experienced a turnaround in his life after opening up about his travails.

In a viral video, he had expressed his regrets about being born in Nigeria. According to him, things have been hard for him, and he has been struggling to survive and afford basic needs.

Man tears up after receiving donation Photo Credit: @mrlilgaga/TikTok

"I'm a graduate and I studied Building tech. The situation of this Nigeria I am not happy with it. I am a student but I am not happy with this Nigeria. I regret coming to this Nigeria in my life. I swear to God.

"Due to hike in prices I have to trek long distances to look for what to eat. I am 27-years old but I know what I'm facing. If I get the chance to travel, 10 years I can't come to this Nigeria again," he added.

Young man receives help after crying out online

Shortly after his video went viral, he received help from Obi Cubana, Tunde Ednut, Mr Eazi and some others who donated to him.

In a new video, he broke down in tears and expressed his gratitude for the donations. According to him, he has gotten N5 million so far.

In his words:

"The donation I got, I did not expect it. It's N5 million. Something I can never get if I work for 10 to 20 years of my life. I can never imagine. I need to thank God and thank Tunde and Obi Cubana. Everybody even Mr Eazi for my life.

"It didn't reach 24 hours na. I can never believe it. I didn't believe it in my life that I will become a millionaire."

Unemployed man receives help from Obi Cubana, others

