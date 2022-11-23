Popular Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya, has got netizens talking after she spoke on men and marriage

According to her, a man who truly loves a woman will even borrow money to marry her and will not waste her time

The movie star’s disclosure raised a series of interesting reactions on social media as fans shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian actress, Christabel Egbenya, is in the news over her talk on men and marriage.

The movie star had spoken on her talk show about how men know what they want and would do anything to marry a woman they are sure about.

According to the actress, a man who loves a woman will not waste her time and even borrow money to walk down the aisle with her.

Actress Christabel Egbenya caused a stir after saying a man who wants to marry a woman will borrow money. Photos: @christabelegbenya

She said:

“When a man wants to marry you, he will not delay you. Men actually know what they want. If a man is in love with you and wants to marry you, he will not waste time, he will even borrow money sef, he might not tell you.”

According to her, if a man is telling a woman stories, then he is probably still getting to know her or is not comfortable with some of her actions.

She said:

“If he’s telling you stories, maybe he’s still trying to know who you are, maybe he’s not comfortable with some of your attitude or character.”

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as actress Christabel Egbenya says a man who loves a woman will borrow to marry her

A number of netizens had a lot to say about the viral video and many of them had issues with the idea of a man borrowing money to get married.

Read some of their comments below:

kinky_vee:

“A woman who truly loves her man will not allow him borrow money just to marry her.

Except on very rare crucial cases. And Anybody who comes online to take marriage or relationship advice from "all these people" is heading for doom.”

wwwbangin:

“Men, you can borrow MONEY from anywhere you like to marry the love of your life, but please, ma ya owo lówó awon LAPO abi GBOMULE LANTERN O.”

amandachisom_:

“Any woman who you borrow money to marry her will ruin you in the future, because if God is aware of her in your life, there will be divine provision... The sort of cra*p we preach eh. Borrow to marry, what a tar*d.. una go marry dey cap nonsense.”

boriolamic:

“I think you people are mad on this social media...... Cos what's all these nonsense”

chelseacurrency:

“Actresses & Advices are really 5&6. This advice go carry you go where you no know oooooooooo”

veevogee:

“Any woman who has sense wouldn't allow her man borrow money to marry her.”

kingoncie:

“Lmao.. we are not ready for the discussion on how wedding debts lead to alot of divorces in recent times... Sapa knows no pity after the glitz and glam my people!”

hypemanguru:

“God abeg oooo which kind woman be dis”

khemouchie:

“Sis, if you love your man you might as well borrow some money so he could marry you. What is good for the goose is good for the gander ma.”

_goodybae_:

“After borrowing to marry you, what next??”

Hmm.

