The internet has been held agog all day as netizens across the world have been in a hyped mood in celebration of Nigerian singer Davido's birthday

The Afrobeat artist who recently suffered the tragedy of a child loss has been trending online all day as the world is currently celebrating him as he adds a new year

Even the singer's eldest daughter Imade Adeleke has also joined the trend as she took to her Instagram page to wish her dad a happy birthday

Imade Adeleke, the first daughter of famous Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Davido, has joined many other Nigerians, including other celebrities, to wish her dad a happy birthday as he adds a new age on November 21, 2022.

Imade in her birthday message to her dad as he turns 30 wished him peace, joy and love.

Davido's daughter Imade celebrates her dad as he turns a new age. Photo credit:@realimadeadeleke/@davido

Source: Instagram

The birthday message is coming weeks after Imade's dad lost his first son, Ifeanyi, to another woman Chioma Rowland.

Imade is Davido's first child and his only daughter with socialite and model Sophia Momodu.

Imade's mom was accused of not showing enough empathy towards Davido during the loss of his first son. But this is the first public message from both Imade and her mum.

See Imade'sImade'selebrating her dad, Davido, on his 30th birthday below:

The comment section of Imade's Instagram page was locked, and netizens' reactions regarding are birthday wishes to her dad couldn't be garnered.

