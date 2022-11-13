Two weeks since the tragic death of Davido's heir apparent Ifeanyi, and nothing has been heard from the singer and his family

There has been a building worry and dampness on social media as fans keep asking how the 30BG boss is coping

A sweep through social media reveals that fans of the singer are praying and hoping that the loss does not transform him

On October 31, the world stood still as the tragic news of the death of Davido's son Ifeanyi took over social media.

The three-year-old drowned in his father's Banana Island mansion pool few days after his third birthday.

Fans continue to pry for Davido after losing Ifeanyi

Source: Instagram

It has been two weeks since the unfortunate incident and Davido is yet to make a comeback to break his silence, same thing with his lover, Chioma.

Despite the silence, fans understand that the loss was a huge one and have decided to pray and hope that Davido comes back stronger.

A fan of the singer put up his photo on Twitter and affirmed that the Adelekes will rise again despite their irreparable loss.

Still in our thoughts and prayers brother ❤️ #Davido . You and your family will rise again."

View tweet below:

Other fans drum emotional support for Davido

@UsamadeenK:

"You shall rise again."

@GiftedCuttie:

"Amen . It is well with you Davido. Please be strong and encourage Chioma too. It is well ❤️❤️"

@thaiortweets:

"Amen He will overcome & affliction shall not rise the second time."

@oss_onig:

"E go hard Davido smile like this again."

@OkoroOnyinyec20:

"Amen iiiii from now till next 1 yr God must surely bless Dem with another baby boy."

@Allen_Kingz:

"♥️ miss this man!"

Fans react as Davido deletes pinned and festival posts on IG

Davido and his entire family were thrown into mourning when his son Ifeanyi drowned in his Banana Island mansion pool a few days after his third birthday.

The singer has been understandably quiet as fans and colleagues continue to shower him and Chioma with prayers and support.

A look through Davido's page now shows that he has deleted his highlights with giant sports brand PUMA, as well as his AWAY festival highlights.

