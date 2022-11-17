Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s daughter, Daniella, recently left social media users gushing about her appearance

A fun video shared online captured the undergraduate student showing off her dance moves with style

Social media users had different things to say, with some people shading the young lady and saying she doesn't really have impressive dance moves

Actor Yul Edochie’s grownup daughter, Danielle, continues to build her social media presence and fans are here for it.

Just recently, the young lady was spotted in a video post that captured her showing off some nice dance moves.

Yul Edochie’s daughter stirs reactions with dance video. Photo: @danielleyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Daniella flaunted her lengthy red-coloured braided hairstyle before proceeding to show viewers the moves up her sleeves.

Check out the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

viola_concept said:

"She is so beautiful and classic, we don’t need trenches moves before it becomes a fire moves."

suffiescakesnmore said:

"Am i the only one who watched the video twice, looking for the fire moves."

jujuu__girll said:

"Be like say na Moses part her hair because ."

nwaturuocha_faithy said:

"All the fine guys in the building gather here for....... ."

jasminebryt said:

"So this kind big girl no fit frustrate Judy comot for house ‍♀️."

xinndyhairz said:

"Wow his daughter is so beautiful ."

busola_sho said:

"Come and show us the super moves coz i don watch the video over and over again ano see wetin u dey see ooo."

realpreshchinah.o said:

"What's so special about this video now? So she should not dance or do tiktok like others again?"

