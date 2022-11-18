Lola Omotayo, the Nigerian socialite and wife of the popular singer Peter Okoye of the Psquare, recently took to her page to celebrate her hubby and his twin on their birthday

The famous music duo turned a year older on November 18, 2022, and Lola has taken the opportunity to write a very deep message in celebration of the duo's reunion after years apart

In the message shared by Lola, she prayed that whatever came in between the brothers years ago that led to their separation would never happen to them again

Peter Okoye's beautiful wife, Lola Omotayo, recently stirred emotions online with a post she shared on her page to celebrate her husband's birthday and of his twin brother Paul Okoye.

Lola Omotayo, in her strongly-worded message, noted that she's never been happier than she is at the moment about the bond the singing brothers now share.

Lola Omotayo's heartfelt birthday message celebrating Psquare goes viral online. Photo credit:@lolaomotayo_okoye

She revealed that the duo are now closer than ever as a family. Lola then made a very strong prayer that many fans could relate to.

Omotayo, in her lengthy post, prayed that whatever came between the Psquare brothers years ago that led to their separation may never happen or rise again.

See Lola Omotayo's post celebrating the Psquare brother's birthday below:

See how netizens reacted to Lola Omotayo's post celebrating the Psquare brother's birthday:

@mariachikebenjamin:

"Happy birthday to legendary brothers."

@delemomoduovation:

"Happy birthday to the great Brothers..."

@iamkingrudy:

"Thank you mama."

@officiallrosie:

"Happy birthday to the legends of our time."

@viktornjoku:

"Very organic message, straight from the heart, and making a lotta sense. Not surprised, you never gave up on these two. We see you, we appreciate you, we love you - our wife. Happy birthday to Nonso and Obum."

ruthlala05:

"Aunty Titi I respect you alot and I love you so much,you are an amazing wife and a super mum for years you have always celebrate these twin together despite the quarrel and all, God Almighty will bless you Happy birthday Psquare."

@queendalynike1:

"Get yourself an aunty Lola in your family, either as a wife, sister or an aunt. Happy birthday P-Square."

@faithfsherie:

“Who can find a virtuous wife? For her worth is far above rubies. The heart of her husband safely trusts her; So he will have no lack of gain."

