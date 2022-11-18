Afropop Singer Cobhams was recently one of the few privileged Nigerians that got the opportunity to attend the wedding of the former US President's daughter, Tiffany Trump

The super-talented visually impaired musician Cobhams also got the rare opportunity to meet the 45th president of the US, Donald Trump, and took some pictures with him

However, the pictures shared on shared by the singer posted on his page have sparked reactions amongst his fans and netizens in general

Ace Nigerian singer Cobhams Asuquo recently got people talking online with a photo he shared on his social media page.

The musician is one of the few privileged Nigerians that got the opportunity to attend the wedding celebration of Tiffany Trump, one of the daughters of the former American president, Donald Trump.

Nigerian singer Cobhams Asuquo trends online after he shared photos of himself and Donald Trump at his daughter's wedding. Photo credit: @cobhamsasuquo

Source: Instagram

Cobhams, in celebration of that honour, took to his Instagram page to celebrate as he shared a rare photo with the celebrity American president.

However, the photos shared by Cobhams didn't get the warm reaction he probably would have anticipated as Nigerians descended to his page to drag him because of his photograph with Trump.

See Cobhams Asuquo's post sharing a pose with Donald Trump:

See how netizens reacted to Cobhams Asuquo's picture with Donald Trump:

@emmaohmagod:

"Haaaaaaa! Please wait let me send my passport abeg don't leave that place o haaaa."

@uche_agu:

"Bros your fee don go up be that oooo."

@somimusic:

"I hope you properly dragged him for his anti-immigrantion, anti-feminist, racist policies and general lack of sense and accountability before putting some juju on him. Other than that, I’m glad to see you doing your thing as always, Coby. LOVE YOU."

@chanairichie:

"Na this kyn picture them dey attach to visa application and cv."

@moremi1212:

"Cobhams I luh you but that dude standing next to you…. Bruuuh."

@nancy.parris.75:

"How do I get you off my feed."

@ayobamiwyse:

"Greatness!!! Gifts before kings and not ordinary men, even though you sand ordinary people."

@chiedoziee:

"Huh? Rare privilege and honor? Y’all just go along with anything tagged celebrity eh?"

@angelaaneke1:

"A man’s gift makes room for him and brings him before great men; Seeth thou a diligent man, he shall stand before kings."

Source: Legit.ng