Anita Okoye, the ex-wife to singer Paul Okoye, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, November 8, with some lovely pics

Among those who celebrated Anita specially was singer Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, who sent her a lengthy message

Lola described Anita as her sister as she showered prayers on her while urging her to keep her head up always

On Tuesday, November 8, Anita Okoye, the ex-wife to singer Paul Okoye of Psquare flooded her social media timeline with cute pictures as she marked her 34th birthday.

Anita, who is the ex-wife to singer Paul Okoye of Psquare, in a message she shared on her Instagram page, said she is in the happiest of places and feels blessed for the love she received from her fans and followers.

Lola Omotayo prays for Anita Okoye. Credit: @anita_okoye @lolaomotayo_okoye

Lola Okoye celebrates Anita Okoye at 34

Lola, who is married to Peter Okoye, joined several celebrities in penning a sweet message to Anita on her birthday.

Peter's wife described Lola as her sister as she encouraged her to keep her heads up.

An extract from Lola's post read:

"My most beautiful and always-will-be sister, here is wishing you a very Happy and fulfilled Birthday. You already know I wish you the very best. I am so proud of the woman you have become. Beautiful, extremely intelligent, graceful, a super mum, a great sister and an exceptional daughter. Today I pray that God gives you all your heart’s desires because you deserve it. "

See her post below:

Peter Okoye celebrates his wife Lola Omotayo at 50

Peter Okoye of the Psquare group made headlines over a message he wrote on his wife Lola Omotayo’s 50th birthday on September 2.

In a celebration mood, Peter turned into a poet for his wife as he dropped some captivating rhymes in her honour.

Sharing some cute birthday pictures of his wife via his social media timeline, Peter wrote:

“As wine ages, it matures into a drink that even the heavens crave for. You are the wine in my life. You are my sweet intoxication. Maturing into a more beautiful person year after year. Wishing you a very Happy 50th and fabulous Birthday my dear wife!”

