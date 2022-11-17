Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston has died his daughter and fellow actress announced to her fans

The actress posted an emotional tribute to her father, Jennifer said he died without pain or distress

John had been a member of the soap opera cast since 1970 and was active until a few days before his sudden demise

John Aniston the father of American actress Jennifer Aniston has died.

Jennifer Aniston's father and 'Days of Our Lives' actor John has died peacefully in his sleep aged 89.

Days of Our Lives star

The octogenarian who starred in the award-winning soap opera Days of Our Lives is said to have passed on peacefully.

According to TMZ, Jennifer announced the sad news of his death which occurred on November 11.

The grey-haired deceased actor played the role of a character identified as Victor Kiriakis on the show Days of Our Lives.

John starred in the long-standing series since before Jennifer was born and died while he was still an active actor.

The late actor joined the cast of the popular soap opera in 1970 with his last show just a few days before his death.

his final credited show is listed as Friday.

In her tribute to her dad, Jennifer said:

"You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time "

Star was intelligence officer

John's career was a stellar one and had served as an intelligence officer in 1950 before breaking his leg and being put in a cast of the soap opera.

After his 52-year stint with 'Days of Our Lives,' John clinched the Daytime Emmy Awards' Lifetime Achievement trophy in 2022.

Prior to his Daytime Emmy Award, the late John had landed Soap Opera Digest awards in the years 1986 and 2001.

The celebrated actor had roles in films 'Star Trek', 'Mission Impossible', The West Wing, and 'Kojak'.

