A viral funny video clip of singers Flavour and Phyno playing football together with Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha stirs reactions from fans

The clip shared by Flavour on his page showed all entertainers having a little bit of a kick around the park while Jay Jay showed off his exceptional footballing skills

However, it was something else from the viral video that the attention of netizens, as fans couldn't help but notice the skinny legs of the rapper Phyno

Nigerian singer Flavour recently stirred emotions online with a video clip he shared on his page of himself, Jay Jay Okocha, and his colleague Phyno Fino.

In the viral video, all three Igbo men could be seen together at a football park playing kick-around soccer.

Nigerians react to a viral video of Jay Jay Okocha playing football with Flavour and Phyno.

Retired Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha displayed his exceptional football skills in a fleeting moment. While the singer Flavour also showed off some of his ball-passing ability.

However, something else seemed to have caught the attention of netizens from the video.

Fans couldn't help but notice how skinny the legs of the rapper Phyno looked during the kick-around, as he was advised to spend more time in the gym working on his fitness.

Watch the video of Flavour, Jay Jay Okocha, and Phyno playing football together below:

See some of the comments that the video of Flavour, Phyno, and Jay Jay Okocha playing football together online:

@ lifelager_ng:

"Nwa Afo! Beyond the Game, we play for progress!"

@nickyjoe4god:

"See Phyno tiny legs.. lols."

@odeyski:

"See my baba phyno leg ooo."

@ezinne_mercy:

"Kings then Igbo Kings.......okay."

@queen_alpha_wong_:

"It's the relationship between him and phyno for me."

@kingsley_daniels01:

"I dey even complain say I slim until I saw phyno, this Life no balance shaa."

@sommy_joel:

"Ijele Baller. Phyno come stand like Emeka ball owner."

@big_gofficial:

"Who convince phyno to come play ball."

@mr_samsticks:

"Una dy cheat phyno oo."

Cute video as singer Flavour's daughters run to hug him and call him the best Papa as he picks them up from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian singer Flavour N'abania recently showed his fatherly side on social media as he ran school errands for his daughters.

In a viral video on social media, the music star had gone to pick his daughters up from school when they all reacted excitedly to see him.

Another part of the video showed Flavour in the car with his daughters, who were heard singing for him and hailing him.

