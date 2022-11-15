Burna Boy has been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards to the joy of his ever-supportive fans

The singer's hit single Last Last and latest album Love Damini were nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Global Music Album respectively

2023 will start off on a great note for the Burna if he brings one or both awards home despite Angelique Kidjo being in one of the categories as well

2021 was the year Burna Boy cemented his place in the international scene, and he is about to repeat the feat in 2023.

The Last Last crooner has been nominated in two categories for the 2023 Grammys announced tonight, November 15.

Fans react to Burna Boy's Grammy nominations Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's trending single Last Last was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category while his album Love Damini bagged a nomination in the Global Music Album category.

The self-acclaimed African Giant is going head-to-head again with Legendary singer Angelique Kidjo as well as other people in the Global Music Album category.

See posts below:

Reactions to Burna's nominations

alomad24:

"He don over clear now… this one don turn Grammy to headies."

nneky_love:

"My mind dey shake because that other woman dey the same category!!"

dumebiblog:

"Omo!! this guy has become a Grammy baby. He might win both awards. I just hope that big mummy angelique kidjo didn't release any album this year Sha. "

laju_oj:

"Thank God Angelique Kidjo is not in the other category. Baba will win "

cash_pay_promotions:

"Last last is oursssss."

omosammy:

"I was so proud when Burna boys song played on black panther, Burna is a legend."

kach_kachi:

"Busy doing your thing and winning is the only way to get back at those who doesn't rate you. Just keep winning...... dont give up and dont fight them."

fe.miii:

"At this stage, y’all need to accept that OluwaBurna is the biggest in Africa‍♂️"

Source: Legit.ng