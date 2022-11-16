Photos of Theatre Arts students of the Benue State University during their induction into the department have caused a stir online

The new students, both male and female, tied white wrappers and carried calabashes with white candles lit in them

While some people pointed out that the ritual is the norm for that career, others raised concerns over initiation into cults

Theatre Arts students of the Benue State University had their induction in a style that came off as unusual and dangerous to quite a number of Nigerians.

New students in year one dressed in white wrappers with significant drawings on their faces with lit white and red candles inside calabashes lined up as they paraded the school.

Nigerians react to photos of students inducted into Theatre Arts department Photo credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Other people, presumably students, hung around as they looked on at the procession.

See the photos below:

Nigerians react to the photos

iamlacrown:

"That’s how it’s done in almost all Nigerian uni , nothing new and bad here."

_adorable_bee_:

"That’s how it’s done in all universities na, as far as you are a theatre art student."

faavmira:

"na so person go join secret cult him no go know."

_iamjaydee:

"This is initiation oh! Jesus Christ "

_blakkout00:

"That is how Dey do it in all university even my school."

___shonasandra:

"But why exactly do they conduct their inductions like this?"

simont3248:

"They have to be inducted to be able to mount the stage as a pure thespian… welcome to the world of thespians."

_lau_ray_:

"It’s done in every 9ja uni. As long as you a thespian, you must undergo this type of induction. "

