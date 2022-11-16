The cold hand of death has visited comic actor Osinachi Dike popularly known as Apamanolly

The comic star reportedly lost his two-year-old son who has been battling an illness on Tuesday, November 15

This sad news is coming in barely two weeks after the tragic death of Davido's heir apparent, Ifeanyi

Nollywood actor Osinachi Dike, popularly known as Apamanolly and his family have been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of his son.

According to reports, the comic actor's two-year-old son passed away on November 15 after battling an illness for a while.

Apamanolly mourns 2-year-old son Photo credit: @apamanolly

Source: Instagram

The actor hasn't said anything about the news but condolence messages from fans have taken over his last post.

He has however confirmed the news via a phone call, according to reports.

Nigerians sympathize with Apamanolly

may_cee001:

"Person no fit laugh again for this internet? Omo sad news everywhere ‍♀️"

debizstore:

"Always intercede for your children!!! No parent should ever bury their child May God comfort them."

harsabey:

"Dear lord no more death of children .... We will not bury our children!!!!!"

farchanti:

"Better mourn this child the same way y’all mourned the other one. Both were human. Rip kid."

nmasarah_c:

"Oh no God please console his parents, may his soul rest in peace "

queen_komzy:

"God. Children do not deserve to die "

abbirehoboth:

"I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. May you all be comforted on every side, Amen."

kanoel_fabrics:

"I am so sorry my brother. May the Lord comfort you and grant you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Amen "

kickshub_ng:

"Apama.. What is this am hearing about ur son.. PLS GOD FORBID we’ve lost so much already this November.. God please have mercy."

Fans continue to drum emotional support for Davido

On October 31, the world stood still as the tragic news of the death of Davido's son Ifeanyi took over social media.

The three-year-old drowned in his father's Banana Island mansion pool a few days after his third birthday.

Weeks after the unfortunate incident and Davido is yet to make a comeback to break his silence, same thing with his lover, Chioma.

Despite the silence, fans understand that the loss was a huge one and have decided to pray and hope that Davido comes back stronger.

Source: Legit.ng