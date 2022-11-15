A Nigerian Twitter user, @unkleayo, has made his preference known between the ministries of clergymen Tobi Adegboyega and Johnson Suleman

UnkleAyo in a short Twitter thread stylishly threw jabs at Adegboyega who has come under scrutiny in recent times over his style of pastoring

Netizens who reacted to the post had different things to say in the comment section, with some agreeing with UnkleAyo

Flamboyant man of God, Tobi Adegboyega, is once again a topic of discussion on social media after a Twitter user identified as @unkleayo stylishly threw jabs at him.

The individual had taken to his Twitter page, noting that he would rather attend Adegboyega’s ministry than be a part of Apostle Johnson Suleman's church.

For UnkleAyo, enjoyment is assured in the UK-based pastor’s church even though it is at the expense of the “heavenly race”.

“Insult Pastor Tobi all you want but I'd rather go to his church than worship under Johnson Suleiman. At least I know we're chopping life while he's washing our hands off heavenly race,” his tweet read in part.

Unkleayo went on to suggest worldly activities would most likely be the order of the day in the clergyman’s ministry.

Godwyn OBI-diently said:

"Unkle I though heaven is the goal, if we chop life miss heaven wetin we gain."

@Chidi_Mine said:

"If you're fair to yourself, you'll know that your absence or presence in his Church will forever go unnoticed."

@lamar_ralph said:

"Local man actually living his dreams. Thing is he’s probably one of the pastors who isn’t an hypocrite. Most pastors knows who sang which circular songs. When they party those songs are played. So pastor Tobi kuku say no need to dey hide come as you are. Let vibe."

Man like Enyinna said:

"There's no better feeling than praising the most high when you're high."

@ohunmakinayoba1 said:

"The church name should change to chop life salvation and let god’s decide on heaven."

