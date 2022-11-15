Ace Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has revealed that he and his wife recently lost a close family relative and have both been mourning the loss

Nino B, who just a while back shared a video of the new house he acquired in the US and gifted to his wife, said all through that celebration, his family were actually grieving

Ninalowo, in a post shared on his Instagram page, announced that his wife recently lost her mom, who he referred to as Alhaja

Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo has stirred emotions online as he discloses that a close relative he holds in high esteem recently passed away.

Ninalowo shared on his Instagram page that his beautiful wife, Bunmi, recently lost her mother on November 10, 2022, and has been bereaved ever since.

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo sends his wife reassurance online as he mourns his mother-in-law. Photo credit:@iamninob/@queennino_b

The movie star had stirred reactions recently after he announced that he just acquired a beautiful home in the US and gifted it to his wife.

However, days after announcing that he gifted his wife a house, he has now shared that all through that celebration, his family was actually in mourning over the passing of Alhaja, his wife's mum.

I got you for baby, Bolanle Ninalowo tells his wife as she mourns her mum

Nino B also reassured his wife in the post on his page that he's got her for as long as he is still alive and wasn't going anywhere.

The now-deleted post was captioned with the write-up below:

“A prayer for my Queen’s mom. Through the weekend while i was celebrating my wife, she was mourning her late mom who passed on November 10th! May her gentle soul rest in peace @queennino_b I got you for life baby ❤️I am here and will forever be until my maker calls. Love you Adufe .”

See Bolanle Ninalowo's post mourning his mother-in-law just days after gifting his wife a house:

