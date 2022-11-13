Ace Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has set tongues wagging online after he disclosed the monumental thing he recently did for his wife

The screen god revealed in a post on his page that he had just acquired a beautiful new house for his wife in the US

In a video he shared on his page, his wife and his kids could be seen walking out of a lovely new home while noting that he was still going to acquire more houses for his lovely partner

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has sparked reactions online after he shared a video of the new house he just acquired for his wife and two kids.

The movie star had revealed in a post he shared on his Instagram page that he still intends to buy his wife another house but this time, that one would be in Beverly Hills, California.

Bolanle Ninalowo trends online as he buys his wife a house in the US. Photo credit:@iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

The new house is coming just days after an interview of Bolanle Ninalowo with ace journalist Chude Jidenowo went viral.

During the chat, Nino B shared that after years of poor treatment of his wife and cheating on her, he had realised all his wrongs and was ready to sacrifice anything and everything for her happiness.

See the video of the new house Bolanle Ninalowo acquired for his wife below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Bolanle Ninalowo's post revealing the new house he bought for his wife:

@charles_okocha:

"Congrats maka now you Asaaaaaa."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations Maka."

@viola_concept:

"This man hv been putting so much effort both in words and in practice to appreciate his wife, tinz we love to see."

@sharonofficial126:

"Yul edochie go Dey one corner dey vex now because he is too proud to say I’m sorry."

@hillary101231:

"That's why women need to relax men will always go back to there good wife's, we flirt and we know good from bad, so always be good as a woman."

@onyinyesmiler:

"This people and buying house, hope the house is in her name only because if not… Just say you bought a house for the family not for your wife."

@prizzygat:

"Those of una wen dey say "damage control, if e easy, u sef cheat, mk u do your own damage control just saying congratulations and keep it moving..."

Bolanle Ninalowo goes emotional and reveals what redirects him whenever he slips against his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the way Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, loves the women in his life, his wife and mother, is commendable.

The actor shared a post via his Instagram page to pray to God and urged him to protect his women. He pointed out how his mother endured pains to conceive him and her unrelenting love and support despite his wrongdoings.

Ninalowo also acknowledged his wife's pain in conceiving his beautiful kids, who always gladdened his heart and remained his greatest source of joy and inspiration.

Source: Legit.ng