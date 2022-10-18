Ace Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, is celebrating the women in his life and maintained that he doesn't joke with them

The movie star penned an emotional note to his wife and mother who are so important to him and giving him the biggest joy he is enjoying right now

He noted that remembering the things the two women have done for him always redirect him whenever he wants to slip and disclosed that there couldn't have been him without them

Nigerians have commended his over his public declaration of respect for his women, some of them dragged Yul Edochie into the conversation

Every woman should be proud of the way Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo loves the women in his life, his wife and mother.

The actor shared a post via his Instagram page to pray to God and urged him to protect women.

He pointed out how his mother went through pains to conceive him and her unrelenting love and support despite his wrong doings.

Bolanle also acknowledged his wife's pain in conceiving his beautiful kids who always gladden his heart and remained his greatest source of joy and inspiration.

He declared that the two women have done so much for him and without at least one of them, there couldn't have ever been him.

The movie star insisted that he always use the above facts as guide and they re-direct him whenever he slips and admitted that he is not perfect.

He finally prayed that God should protect and bless women.

Nigerians react to Bolanle Ninalowo's post about his women

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the actor's post specially dedicated to his women, most of them commended him and dragged Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chynenyee:

"Na this kind quote Yul drop before he show us second wife."

Iamc.assy:

"All this big grammar is to tell us say u dey Cheat but won’t leave ur wife Nice one."

Lemonadeswithlemons:

"He is speaking a lot of sense. When I see men who hate women or hurt women, they don't know the curse they put on themselves. A woman carried you for 9 months."

St.adika:

"The key word - “fear of God”. If you marry someone with the fear of God. The rest na small thing."

Chef_honeyy:

"Anytime man start to sound like this. They’ve been caught cheating."

