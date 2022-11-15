Nigerian-Lebanese businessman, Micheal Bolous, got married to Tiffany Trump, daughter of former US president, Donald Trump, over the weekend

Videos from the ceremony that surfaced in the online community captured the exciting mood at the wedding reception

The guests excitedly bust moves to hit tracks by Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, among other Nigerian artistes

Tiffany, daughter of former president Donald Trump finally tied the knot with her Nigerian-Lebanese lover, Michael Boulous, on Saturday, November 12.

The ceremony comes several months after the lovers went public with their engagement in January 2021.

Naija songs play as Donald Trump's daughter marries. Photo: @realdonaldtrump

Source: UGC

Tiffany and Michael tied the knot in front of family members and friends in Mal-A-go, Florida, and it was indeed a beautiful ceremony.

Ex-president Trump and his wife, Melania, were among those who showed up to celebrate with the newlyweds.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tiffany’s husband stormed his wedding ceremony with some of his Nigerian friends and as expected, they shut down the wedding reception with Naija music.

Videos making the rounds on social media captured the exciting mood at the reception as Burna Boy’s hit single, Last Last, played in the background.

A different video equally captured guests busting dance moves to Kizz Daniel’s Buga track and they evidently had a good time at the ceremony.

Wedding pictures from the ceremony also showed a proud Trump walking the aisle with his newly wedded daughter.

In a different photo, the husband and wife took over the dance floor as guests watched them enjoy their special moment.

Check out videos and photos from the ceremony below:

Video shows man shedding tears on his sister's wedding day

In another wedding-related story, Legit.ng previously shared a video that showed an emotional moment between a Nigerian man and his kid sister.

While at his sibling's traditional wedding, the man could be seen sobbing softly where he sat and wiping his face with a handkerchief.

The man's sibling, the bride, appeared to notice her brother crying and came around to give him a comforting hug. The emotional video surfaced on social media and sparked sweet reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng