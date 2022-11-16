Donald Trump has launched his campaign to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, promising to make America “great and glorious again”

Trump is seeking to return to the White House after he had lost his bid for re-election to Joe Biden in 2020

He declared despite candidates he backed having performed poorly in the midterm elections last week

Former US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to run for the White House as his Republican Party reels from an underwhelming midterm election performance.

Trump delivered a speech on Tuesday. November 15, confirming his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race, CNN reports.

Donald Trump, has announced he will run for the 2024 Republican nomination for president. Photo credit: CNN

He said:

“In order to make America great and glorious again. I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

Recall that for the past week, the former president has been lashing out against potential rivals for the Republican nomination, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

His former stint at the White House – between 2017 and 2021 – was one of the most tumultuous in modern US history.

He was impeached twice, and his harsh rhetoric, which critics say often veered into explicit bigotry, deeply polarised the country.

If elected, Trump would become the second president to retake the White House, thereby making him the 45th and the 47th president, respectively.

