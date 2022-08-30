Popular celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega is one individual who has stirred reactions on social media from time to time with his way of life

Well known and loved among Nigerian celebrities, the pastor was sighted with actor Williams Uchemba in a video

Uchemba and Adegboyega were dancing and the actor proceeded to spray him naira notes, an act that got another man in the room calling on a bouncer

Popular Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba had a mini scare after a man called on a bouncer to kick him out of a room.

The actor was in a gathering with celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega, and as they danced, he proceeded to spray him with some naira notes from his wallet.

Nigerians react to video of Williams Uchemba and Pastor Tobi Photo credit: @williamsuchemba/@instablog9ja

Even though the cleric who was still dancing did not object to the spraying, another man in the room spoke into a walkie-talkie and demanded that a bouncer come kick out and arrest Uchemba.

The bouncer came in and demanded to do his job, but was held back by the same man who called him.

The entire room was filled with hysterical laughter at the funny moment while the Nollywood star jumped on the bouncer who held him after understanding the joke.

Nigerians react to the funny video

db_naturals_:

"Una own better o.. Zero worries "

only1_ednariches:

"Chaii, Our currency don useless for their eye."

hon_armani25:

"You want to bounce our UN Amb."

leeeymarrh:

"Na dollar the man Dey like now …."

queen_esther_achiever01:

"Ehhhh God,...dis one na young generation youth pastor we dey chill with the big boys."

abujasextoyshop:

"Lol Williams never get update, you want spray pastor wey rich pass you."

aver_nessa:

"This Williams will never disappoint. Always taking suspicious actions and rolling with suspicious people."

Pastor Tobi gifts Davido’s lawyer N10m designer sneakers

Davido's lawyer Bobo Ajudua added a very expensive shoe to his collection courtesy of celebrity pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

A video sighted online showed the moment Davido arrived at the pastor's home, and they held each other in a friendly embrace.

Shortly after, Bobo was seen in the living room unboxing the white designer sneakers while the rest of the 30BG crew gushed over the Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton kicks.

Source: Legit.ng