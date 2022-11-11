A video of socialite Cubana Chiefpriest with celebrity Pastro Tobi in the UK has sparked mixed reactions online

The clergyman had earlier taken to social media after Ifeanyi's tragic death to cancel his birthday festivities

Since Pastor Tobi sent a Rolls Royce Cullinan black badge to pick up Daddy Freeze and his family, some form of celebration is going down

The death of Davido's son Ifeanyi shocked everyone both home and abroad and while the singer and the mother of his late son are still grieving quietly, some of his people appeared to have moved on.

Celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega had earlier taken to social media to reveal that the festivities lined up for his birthday today November 11 have been shelved.

However, a video from socialite Cubana Chiefpriest proved otherwise as Adegboyega was seen with his people in the UK with fleet of cars as the barman hailed him.

The other half of the video showed the clergyman behind the wheels as Chiefpriest and others rode in a car with him.

"Disturbing London It’s My Pastors Birthday @tobiadegboyega_ So Much Paparazzi Today God Is Luxury, God Is Lifestyle, God Is Love, We Represent God So We’Re Gonna Be Rich Forever !!!!"

Another proof that a party might be going down for Adegboyega is the fact that he sent a luxury car to pick up his friend Daddy Freeze and his family up when they arrived the UK.

"When @tobiadegboyega_ heard that @tastebudzng and I were bringing Baby Freeze to the UK he sent a Rolls Royce Culinan black badge to get us.. "

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

adiemepatience:

"I miss Davido and my Chiomchiomand Ify too.,dey would hve been here #Life"

man_likezubi:

"God is luxury, God is lifestyle, God is love l, we represent God se we're Gonna be rich forever❤️"

gokeofilorin:

"Anywhere wey sweet Dey we go see you "

latty_golden:

"This just a lesson to me and you seeing this no matter what happens to you life Goes on✅ what ever happens to you won't stop the world and people around you."

kingphranky:

"Tot he said he won’t do party again bcos of Davido’s stuff?"

mariaanakor3:

"Davido is missing hereI’m not happy although happy birthday to pastor."

wealth.mpire:

" I miss @davido , God pls grant him strength to overcome this hard time. Happy birthday PT."

etiaba_37:

"I thought oga said no more birthday party."

abeni.fashionista:

"U don forget say your brother pikin die.. human being… fake love thunder fire u."

Fans react as Davido deletes pinned and festival posts on IG

Davido and his entire family were thrown into mourning when his son Ifeanyi drowned in his Banana Island mansion pool a few days after his third birthday.

The singer has been understandably quiet as fans and colleagues continue to shower him and Chioma with prayers and support.

A look through Davido's page now shows that he deleted his highlights with giant sports brand PUMA, as well as his AWAY festival highlights.

