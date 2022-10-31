Twitter is launching a subscription model for all verified accounts on the platform effective November

Accounts with the blue tick will have to pay about N8,760 monthly to retain the badge or risk losing

The company may roll out the policy in 90 days as the company's new owner, Elon Musk, seeks to generate revenue from feature

Verified Twitter users will start paying about N8,760 monthly subscriptions to retain their verified status.

Users risk losing their badge if they fail to subscribe within 90 days.

Types off users that could be verified

Twitter Blue, a subscription-based model, was launched last year and offers special access to premium features like tweet editing, undo tweets and more.

TheVerge reported that the verified badge enables people to identify authentic accounts. It requires being notable and active on the platform to get the blue badge.

Twitter defines notable accounts into different categories: Government, News Organisations, individuals in news and journalists, companies, brands and organisations, Entertainment, Sports and Gaming, activists, organisers and content creators and influential individuals.

The blue badge has become a status symbol.

Twitter has 360,000 verified accounts, accounting for 0.2 per cent of the platform's monetisable daily active users.

Revenue earner for Twitter

Verified accounts can also upload ten minutes-long videos on the platform and more.

At its launch in 2021, the cost of verification was about $3 but reviewed upwards to $5 in October 2022.

The directive would become effective by November as Twitter employees were given a November deadline to launch the new feature.

The platform's new owner stated the overhaul of the verification process as he responded to a user who asked that his account be verified.

The billionaire is keen on growing subscriptions on the site, which he believes would generate half of the company's overall revenue.

He is also planning to tweak the character limit for posts.

