Nick Cannon is expecting yet another child just a week since after announcements of his 11th baby circulated

The American actor has made quite a reputation for himself as he constantly has women pregnant and doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon

Nick's baby-making tradition always receives massive reactions from fans who tried to make sense of his decisions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nick Cannon is in the news again for being a father. The American media personality has yet another baby on the way.

Nick Cannon continues to grow his family as he welcomes his 12th child. Image: Pascal Le Segretain/ Kevin Winter

Source: UGC

Naturally, internet users had endless jokes about Nick for creating a huge family. News of Nick Cannon's latest baby set the internet ablaze as people expressed their surprise.

Nick Cannon to have a dozen babies

A Twitter post by Pop Base says Nick Cannon has a twelfth baby with Abby De La Rosa. Nick was reported to have his 11th child, and a week later, reports of him having 12 kids surfaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nick received a massive reaction, mostly from netizens who disapproved of his choices. Many expressed that they thought Nick Cannon was out of control.

@purple_swagga commented:

"Nick Cannon is welcoming newborn babies the way Taylor Swift releases new albums and remixes."

@DRlVlNGHOME2 commented:

"At this point should we even be surprised?"

@nudeobama commented:

"I think it's awesome we have the Genghis Khan of our era being tracked by social media for our entertainment."

@__liptonia commented:

"Chile I’m tired of this man!"

Nicki Minaj celebrates her son's 2nd birthday

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Nicki Minaj's son turned two at the end of September.

The world-renowned rapper threw a huge party for her bundle of joy in celebration of his birthday. The rapper invited her famous friends and wealthy neighbours to her mansion when Papa Bear enjoyed another trip around the sun.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the superstar posted 14 stunning pics and videos of the party. She said that she and her baby's dad love Papa Bear.

The stunning We Go Up hitmaker also shared another set of videos and pics which were filmed at the celebration.

Source: Briefly.co.za