Jay-Z is trending on the timeline after a pic of the wealthy rapper posing with all his Grammys surfaced on social media

The billionaire rapper has won 24 Grammys in his rap career and he decided to show off all of them at the same time

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to the stunning pic with many praising Beyoncé's hubby for being the best rapper alive

Jay-Z took his flex to the next level. The billionaire took a stunning pic with all his Grammy awards.

Jay-Z took a cold pic with all his Grammys. Image: @beyonce

Source: UGC

The lit snap of the wealthy rapper is doing the rounds on the timeline. The world-renowned hip-hop mogul has bagged Grammys in different categories such as Melodic Rap Performance, Rap Solo Performance, Rap Album and Rap Song.

Jay-Z, who is married to multi-award winner, Beyoncé, has won 24 Grammy Awards, according to wikipedia. Taking to Twitter, Daily Rap Facts posted the stunning pic of the superstar with his awards.

Peeps took to the outlet's comment section and shared mixed reactions to the pic.

@keshiabuttafly commented:

"The coldest pic ever."

@viola_kaur wrote:

"No, but he's so humble."

@williamasiga said:

"This is how Jay-Z lays out snacks."

@KingsleyMakoro commented:

"His white owners gave him most of those just to make he never go against them and guess what, he's been a good boy since."

@JdSoard wrote:

"Nobody touched a billi until Hov did."

@Hirwa02509851 said:

"How many billionaires can come from Hov crib?"

@UjobeUthami added:

"When people start feel unimportant, start feeling doubted and all these are the results."

Source: Briefly.co.za