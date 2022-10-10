Singer Asake is known for bringing the vibes to his live performances and this was the case at a recent show

The Sungba hitmaker was joined by a female fan on stage and he tried to lift her in the middle of his performance

However, the attempt was not successful as the two individuals almost fell on stage, and netizens had different reactions

Apart from making sweet music, singer Asake has managed to win the hearts of fans because of how extra he is willing to go during live performances.

This was the case in a video making the rounds on social media from one of the Sungba hitmaker’s shows.

Asake almost tumbles off stage as he tries to lift endowed fan. Photo: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Apparently, two female fans had joined the singer during his performance and he attempted to lift one of them.

Asake approached the lady and tried to do the lifting but it wasn’t exactly a successful attempt, with both individuals almost crashing to the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

baby_on_icee said:

"Mr money without the strength but definitely with the vibes."

sir_meo_ said:

"Na Rema strength I still dey wonder,say where he see power from ."

omoejo_ said:

"So Asake Ur power non even reach Rema own? ."

mr_kingsway said:

"She’s not heavy. She’s not just willing to be carried. Rema uses an easy technique in doing it."

prettygifttyy said:

"He wants to do like wiz n rema but this one pass him bro ."

dark_softie_ said:

"See me shouting here too , abeg oh asake no go carry wetin big pass you oh."

officialswankytasha said:

"E be like say our musicians dey do carrying competition.....Shaaaa make una no go carry the one wey go stain una clothes with menstrual blood one day‍♀️."

"He waited for her to touch him": Oyinbo woman gets freaky with Flavour, whines 'big waist' for him like snake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of indigenous music star Flavour Nabani made the rounds in the online community.

During a live performance, the singer was joined by an ‘oyinbo’ woman who was completely taken by his music and proceeded to dance with him.

Flavour cautiously returned the favour and many social media users had different things to say about the clip.

Source: Legit.ng