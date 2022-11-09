Nigerian music star Wizkid has hinted he is working on managing his ego as he shares his new aspiration

Like reggae music legend Bob Marley, who happens to be one of his idols, Wizkid says he wants to live forever through his work

The Nigerian music talent revealed after he attended a music play in honour of Bob Marley, it inspired him to keep pushing as he wants people to do the same in his honour

Barely a few days left to the release of his much-anticipated album More Love Less Ego (MLLE) scheduled to be out on Friday, November 14, Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid, revealed he’s still mastering the act of managing his ego.

The singer, who aspires for more success on the international scene, added that his new aim is to live forever through his works.

Wizkid says he is working on managing his ego. Credit @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He said:

"Alongside managing my ego, one other aim for this new chapter is to live forever. “Not physically, but for whatever I create to live forever."

Wizkid learns from Reggae legend Bob Marley

A report via The Nation revealed Wizkid made a new resolution after he attended a musical play, ‘Get Up, Stand Up' in honour of Bob Marley.

‘I recently went to see Bob Marley musical, ‘Get Up, Stand Up!’ I was like, ‘Yo, we’re watching a Bob Marley play and this guy died decades ago,' he said.

Wizkid says he wants people to create a play in his name

Speaking about Bob Marley's impact on the music industry across the world, Wizkid said it gave him the inspiration to want to keep aiming higher. The singer revealed he wants a musical play to be created in his honour as well.

“I didn’t even know that he died at 36. He did so much at a young age. It just reaffirms what I do; I have to keep taking this to the highest heights. Because I know one day they’re definitely going to create a play about me,” he said.

New date for Wizkid's anticipated album emerges

The release date of Wizkid’s much-anticipated studio album ‘More Love Less Ego’ (MLLE) has been shifted from November 4 to November 14.

While Wizkid didn't drop any announcement about the development, the date attached to the version available to be pre-saved on Apple music has been changed to the new date.

The change in date came amid mourning for Davido's son Ifeanyi.

Source: Legit.ng