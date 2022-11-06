Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, of the PSquare music group, recently went on social media to show love to his wife, Lola

In a tweet posted online, the music star directed his fans to Lola, to help him tell her that she loves her so much

Peter’s post left some people gushing over the couple while others asked what he had done to the mother of his kids

Top Nigerian singer, Peter ‘PSquare’ Okoye, is in the news after he asked his fans to tell his wife, Lola, of his love for her.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the father of two shared a post where he reassured Lola of his love for her.

Peter took things a step further by directing his fans to the mother of his kids to speak of his love for her on his behalf.

Peter Okoye sends fans to wife Lola to tell her he loves her so much. Photos: @lolaomotayo_okoye, @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Somebody please tell my wife I love her so soo much @LolaOmotayo2011”

See the tweet below:

Peter Okoye stirs mixed reactions after directing fans to his wife to reassure her of his love

Shortly after the PSquare star shared his post, it made the rounds online and got people talking. While some people gushed over the couple’s relationship, others said he must have done something wrong to her.

Read some of their comments below:

verygudbadgul2112:

"Some men that display such public affection for their partners are cheating low key . Don’t ask me how but quote me anywhere."

bajotomi:

"Baba tell her yourself. No vex."

temilolasobola:

"What happened to your own mouth"

kattygoldmark:

"Tell us what’s your offense "

cuisine_by_hg:

"What have you done. Tell us first, so we know if we would tell her or we would wipe you cord."

ihuoma_fynface:

"Are you not in the same house with her? Tell her yourself "

Ugochukwu tweeted:

This tweep wrote:

Peter Okoye turns poet as he celebrates Lola at 50

Peter Okoye of Psquare group, made headlines over his wife Lola Omotayo’s 50th birthday on September 2.

In a mood of celebration, Peter turned into a poet for his wife as he dropped some captivating rhymes in her honour.

Sharing some cute birthday photoshoots of his wife via his social media timeline, Peter wrote:

“As wine ages, it matures into a drink that even the heavens crave for. You are the wine in my life. You are my sweet intoxication. Maturing into a more beautiful person year after year. Wishing you a very Happy 50th and fabulous Birthday my dear wife!”

Source: Legit.ng